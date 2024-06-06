“What is ‘The Voice’ Without Team Legend?” John Legend Reacts to His Short-Lived Exit from the Show

Although The Voice just wrapped season 25 with Asher HaVon walking away as the latest winner, fans prepare for a stellar season ahead with Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Gwen Stefani set to fill the coach’s chairs for season 26. While the new season will air in the fall of 2024, the producer wanted to go ahead and give fans a taste of what is in store for season 27 as they announced the coach’s lineup featuring the return of John Legend.

While Reba looks to head to television with Happy’s Place, The Voice shared their excitement when they announced Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, and Legend would be the new coaches. For Levine, the return to The Voice is a special moment for the show as he was one of the original coaches alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. Posting a video on Instagram, Legend seemed excited to get back to help find the next winner as he admitted, “What is ‘The Voice’ without team Legend?”

John Legend Shares Thoughts On Leaving ‘The Voice’

Sharing their thoughts on the season 27 lineup, fans filled the comment section as the video gained over 59,000 likes. “You know I had to fight for you. I put it all on the line for you. Welcome to Team Legend I’m John Legend.” Another comment added, “Any season with John Legend is a good season & Adam is back!?!?!” And one fan looked for other former coaches to return, “I’m waiting for Niall and Kelly to come back! Fingers crossed Niall comes back after his tour.”

Back when Legend announced his exit from The Voice, he promised fans it was only a break. “We’ve always got so many things going on. I’ll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer. I’ll be back. If only I were actually going to take a break.”

Not afraid to let other stars take his place, Legend insisted, “It’s exciting to incorporate some new people into The Voice family. Having Snoop here, he’s been here as a mentor before, but having him as a coach, I think is going to be a lot of fun and reinvigorate the show a bit.” He continued, “We’ve been around for 25 seasons and part of how we continue to stay fresh is introducing new coaches to The Voice family, and I think Michael and Snoop will do really well. And I’m excited that Gwen and Reba will be back too because they’re both wonderful coaches.”

Keeping his word, Legend’s break will end when season 27 airs in Spring 2025.

