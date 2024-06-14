Gene Simmons Had an Epiphany He’d Probably Die Alone and Miserable, Then Realized He’d Found His Soulmate

Besides helping propel KISS into the spotlight, Gene Simmons also gained a reputation for his love for women. Throughout the decades, the rockstar seemed to embrace the lifestyle as he toured the world, enjoying the lavish lifestyle that came with being one of the most recognized musicians in the world. But while Simmons never hid from the rumors of his sexual escapades, he recently revealed the reason he decided to marry his longtime girlfriend Shannon Tweed.

To the surprise of many fans, in 2011, Simmons decided to settle down and marry Tweed. While the two had been together for some time, the rocker never showed a wanting to marry. But when appearing on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, Simmons said everything changed when filming the reality show Gene Simmons Family Jewels. “I had this epiphany. I’m probably going to die alone and a miserable old f**k.”

Explaining his comment, Simmons continued, “The people that I love and care about the most – our kids especially, Shannon, who never tortured me about getting married – I don’t know if they’re going to be here. If I was Shannon, I’d remarry and try to find happiness while you’re alive instead of having this arrogant, self-absorbed guy doing whatever he wants to do and not caring about it.”

Gene Simmons Found His Soulmate

Overcome by the love he received from Tweed, Simmons insisted, “You are lucky if you find, as they say, your soulmate. You never think about those things when you’re younger, when you’re busy, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, because it doesn’t mean anything and you’re having a lot of fun. That’s fine. But what does it mean? Do you miss those people? You never miss anybody. You just say, ‘That was good then. Tomorrow’s another day. I’ll have another salad, a doughnut and I’ll have that piece of ass over there.’”

Knowing he found his lifelong partner is Tweed, Simmons concluded, “If you’re lucky and you find that soulmate, you don’t want to be around anybody else.” And if the musician didn’t believe in love, he noted how his epiphany happened due to maturity.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)