Glenn Hughes Shares Encouraging Update After Grueling 10-Hour Surgery

With over five decades in music, Glenn Hughes had more than enough time to ponder the future. What would his legacy look like? How long would he continue performing? These questions often accompanied some of the biggest names in the industry. But for Hughes, those questions finally got an answer when he announced he was retiring from touring and live performances. Struggling with health issues and undergoing open-heart surgery, the musician might not have ended his time on the stage the way he wanted, but he was grateful to have another day.

While Hughes continued to perform throughout the summer, he was forced to announce his retirement when doctors explained he needed another open-heart surgery. “This past year, I’ve had some health issues. The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans, and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team, that I need another open-heart surgery.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Again, not the way Hughes envisioned his last walk under the spotlight, but the musician thanked those fans who continued to support his dream. “I really have no option and no choice as health is my number one priority. Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music… Thank you for walking beside me.”

Play video

[RELATED: Glenn Hughes Reveals the Real Reason He Is Retiring From Live Performances: “I’ve Had Some Health Issues”]

Glenn Hughes Beyond Grateful For Medical Team

When Hughes officially retired from the road, the bassist gifted fans some good news when he updated them about his open-heart surgery. With doctors needing a staggering ten hours to correct the issue, Hughes was finally back home. “Now home after an eight day stay, and a 10 hour open heart surgery, operation, at UCLA, Ronald Reagan, Medical Center. Gratitude beyond.”

Although retired from the road, there might still be a song or two in the works from Hughes. Throughout his career, the musician released more than a dozen studio albums. Add that with his time with Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, and many wondered if the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer could even stay away from the spotlight if he tried.

Whether Hughes returned to the studio or decided to enjoy retirement, he had nothing left to prove. Then again, telling a musician to stop making music was easier said than done.

(Photo by Anne-Marie Forker/Redferns)