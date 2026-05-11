How Many Hours Is Tonight’s ‘American Idol’ Season 24 Finale? What Time Will the Winner Be Announced?

The night is finally here. No more scheduling changes, surprise voting counts, or special themes. Tonight, Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, or Keyla Richardson will become the next American Idol. Although each singer proved why they deserved to be in the finale, Harper has led the competition week after week. But no matter what happened in the past, their futures now rest in the hands of the fans. And wanting to make the season finale unforgettable, the producers needed more than a single hour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Making sure you don’t miss a second of the season finale tonight, American Idol will start at its usual time, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+. Fans might want to get cozy because the season final might start at its normal time, but it will last for three hours. That’s right, packing the season finale full of special performances, surprise guests, and Luke Bryan showcasing his new song “Fish Hunt Drink Golf”, the producers needed 180 minutes.

Although the competition will conclude tonight with one singer being named the next American Idol, the season finale is a full-blown celebration. There will be performances by Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Jason Mraz, Lee Ann Womack, Nelly, Shinedown, and Tori Kelly. If that wasn’t enough, Carrie Underwood will take the stage for a collaboration with Mötley Crüe.

As for what time the season 24 winner will be crowned, you’re likely looking towards the final few minutes of runtime. If past seasons are any indication, expect the announcement to come through at 10:50 pm EST / 9:50 pm EST or later.

[RELATED: Is the ‘American Idol’ 2026 Finale Airing Live Tonight (May 11)?]

Luke Bryan Ready For Some Hunting, Fishing, Golfing, And Drinking On ‘American Idol’

For Bryan, it appeared that the country singer was already looking forward to summer. The hitmaker has been promoting his newest song that offers a list of activities he loves to do, including fishing, hunting, drinking, and golfing. Teasing the song, the lyrics highlighted what some would consider the best day in the life of many outdoorsmen.

Alongside Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Underwood will be joining forces for a special performance that brings the judges together on one stage. With the finale celebrating the journey of the contestants and the legacy of the series, the trio will cover “Deep River Woman.” Released by Richie in November 1986, the song peaked in the Top 10 on the US Hot Country Songs charts and featured the legendary country music band Alabama.

Hoping to help the contestants one last time before Ryan Seacrest reveals the winner, Alicia Keys will serve as the guest mentor for the season finale. Known for her incredible vocals and decades of success in the music industry, the Grammy Award-winning singer will work closely with the finalists as they prepare for the biggest performances of their lives.

With special guests, new songs, and power performances lined up, don’t miss a massive season finale on American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)