How to Watch CNN’s Fourth of July Special and Who’s Performing

Several artists across genres have been added to CNN’s Fourth of July special. Legendary rapper Ludacris, country superstars Shania Twain and Brad Paisley, and “No More Parties” rapper and singer Coi Leray have been added to the expansive lineup for the network’s 2023 The Fourth in America.

Videos by American Songwriter

Previously Announced Performers:

Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, Demi Lovato, Darius Rucker, Zac Brown Band, The All-American Rejects, Duran Duran, Leon Bridges, Flo Rida, Smash Mouth and The Plain White T’s are among the previously announced performers in the all-genre lineup. There will also be an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

Among the performers during the 2022 special were Willie Nelson, the Doobie Brothers, Def Leppard, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Machine Gun Kelly, and Pitbull.

How to Watch:

The special will broadcast live from coast to coast with locations in Washington, D.C., and San Diego, California. Firework displays in New York City, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Chicago, and other cities will broadcast throughout the show, which airs on CNN from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET on July 4.



According to CNN, the special will stream live for pay TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Tuesday, July 4.

Twain is currently on her massive headlining 2023 Queen of Me Tour that continues to cross North America and Europe. It concludes in her native Canada in Vancouver on November 14. The tour is in support of her new album, Queen of Me, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 following its February 2023 release.

Ludacris recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has his sights set on an album in 2024. “We’re definitely gonna get some music before the end of this year,” he told Tamron Hall in May 2023. “I would say an album, probably next year.”

Meanwhile, Paisley has dropped the summer-friendly new single, “So Many Summers,” and Leray released a remix of her hit, “Players,” featuring Busta Rhymes.

Photo by: Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC