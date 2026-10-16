I Knew Billy Joel Couldn’t Perform Right Now, but I Wasn’t Prepared for His Latest Health Update

Back in 2025, Billy Joel was adding another chapter to his career when he kicked off his tour. While meant to be a celebration, it quickly turned into a moment of concern when the singer was forced to cancel shows after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). After suffering a fall on stage and having to undergo brain surgery, Joel remained positive about the future. But in his recent update, the hitmaker revealed he could no longer partake in his love for motorcycles or even perform.

Any fan of Joel knew his love for motorcycles. The Piano Man accumulated more than 100 motorcycles over the years. But when speaking with Hollywood Reporter, he admitted, “I’m not allowed to drive.” Joel added, “I ended up having over a hundred motorcycles, and the truth is you can only ride one at a time. I’m into my 70s now, and I realized I can’t ride as much as I used to.”

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The risks associated with NPH didn’t stop with motorcycles. Joel also worried about returning to the stage. “Rock and roll is loud, man. Rock and roll made me deaf already. So it’s the lighting, the sound, the stress of the show, the audience, the energy of the performance.” He continued, “There’s a lot going on when you’re onstage. And they said, ‘Well, you really shouldn’t be doing that right now.’ So they have to test me further to see if I can go back and do performing again.”

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Billy Joel Doesn’t Want To Lose His “Marbles”

With Joel not allowed to drive, the singer wasn’t about to let the motorcycles waste away in some garage. Instead, he opted to auction the collection. “I love motorcycles. I love biking. I love driving. I love the anonymity of it. And I love the customization of these bikes, the modifications, the messing around with things. I was not a collector. I was actually a rider. So I figured it was just time to let it go.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH “is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside your skull and presses on your brain. This condition is most likely in people over 65. It’s often treatable and sometimes even reversible. Treating this condition involves surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from the inside of your skull.”

Following the orders from his doctors, Joel decided to get the shunt implanted. “I don’t want to lose my marbles. It’s hard to tell what’s age and what’s a condition, so I agreed to do the shunt, and I had surgery, and they implanted a shunt in my brain, and it actually improved things.”

While the last few years have brought confusion, uncertainty, surgery, and doubt, Joel promised, “I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)