Is the Season Finale of ‘The Voice’ Only One Hour Tonight (December 16, 2025)?

With The Voice kicking off in September, the competition seemed to cruise by as NBC offered fans two episodes a week. Airing on Mondays and Tuesdays, fans watched as Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg navigated through blind auditions, knockouts, battle rounds, and the playoffs. Offering their teams advice, encouragement, and praise, only six singers walked into the season finale. And with the stage set, fans want to know – is the season finale only one hour?

Videos by American Songwriter

Getting right to it, NBC couldn’t pack the season finale of The Voice into one hour. Season 28 even required two nights. On Monday, the remaining contestants received the chance to perform one last time for the coaches and viewers at home. A celebratory moment for the contestants, Carson Daly revealed the winners of the wild card votes. Putting the power in the hands of the viewers, fans voted for Max Chambers and DEK of Hearts to make it into the finale.

When And Where To Watch ‘The Voice’

As for tonight, the season finale will run for two hours. Just like Monday’s episode, producers promised a night full of special guests and powerful performances. Not wanting to miss a single second, the season finale starts at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For those who might have missed part one, they can watch the latest episodes on Peacock.

Before the season finale, a special pre-show event will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Dylan Efron. Getting a chance to speak with a few of the special guests and contestants, the show will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[RELATED: How To Cast Your Vote for ‘The Voice’ Finale and Crown the Season 28 Winner]

Special Guests And Top 6

Aside from the contestants, tonight’s episode will feature more than the coaches performing. Making the night truly special, Riley Green, Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus, Neal Schon, Journey, XG, Khalid, and season 26 winner Sofronio Vazquez are expected to take the stage.

Those contestants with a chance to win season 28 of The Voice include:

Ralph Edwards (Team Snoop) Aubrey Nicole (Team Reba) Aiden Ross (Team Horan) Jazz McKenzie (Team Bublé) DEK of Hearts (Team Niall) Max Chambers (Team Bublé)

With The Voice season finale just a few hours away, don’t miss a single moment of the two-hour event, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)