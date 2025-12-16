How Much Money Does ‘The Voice’ Season 28 Winner Earn? Cash Prize and Record Deal Details

For one singer on The Voice, their lives will change tonight when they walk away as the season 28 winner. Using their talents to survive through the knockouts, battle rounds, and playoffs, the Top 6 can do nothing more than wait. But what exactly awaits the winner of The Voice? While offering the winner a cash prize, that is just the start of what comes with winning the competition.

Offering singers a chance at stardom, the winner of The Voice found themselves in a unique position after hearing their names called. For starters, they will walk away with $100,000. But that was just the start. Although $100,000 is more than enough to launch a career, the individual also gained a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Although The Voice offered the record contract, the winner had the decision to go with a different label. In the past, both Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery landed with Big Machine Label Group.

Winning ‘The Voice’ Goes Far Beyond Cash And A Record Deal

Aside from money and a record deal, there was also the chance to grow a sizable following. With fans able to vote for their favorite singers, many contestants watched as their social media following expanded with each new episode. For the season 26 winner, Sofronio Vasquez, he walked away with a lasting friendship with his coach, Michael Bublé.

Back in November, Bublé and Vasquez teamed up once again to spread a little holiday cheer with the song “Maybe This Christmas.” While Bublé covered the first half of the song, Vasquez eventually took control, turning the second half into a cultural experience when singing in Tagalog.

Already climbing over 294,000 views on YouTube, fans couldn’t get enough of the duet with comments reading, “Oh this is beautiful! Made me cry! You can really see how Michael Buble loves Filipinos when he produced and performed this song with Sofronio.” Another person added, “Thank you for this beautiful song, Michael and Sofronio. I just love both of you, we our blessed to have you both in our lives!”

Although winning The Voice won’t guarantee a singer fame and fortune, the show offered a platform that could, in the right hands, turn belief, momentum, and opportunity into a future in music.

