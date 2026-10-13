Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (October 13, 2026)?

With the Blind Auditions officially over, The Voice welcomed the 48 contestants to the real competition by kicking off the Battle Rounds. On Monday, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green watched as their singers competed against each other. For hopefuls like Caroline Alexis and Lance Tenazas, the Battle Rounds would mark the end of the road. But with the Battle Rounds just getting started and Tuesday here, fans want to know – is there a new episode of The Voice airing tonight?

Knowing fans of The Voice needed more than a single episode a week, the producers packed season 30 with multiple back-to-back shows. And this week wasn’t any different. That’s right, there will be a new episode of The Voice airing tonight.

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Continuing to push through the Battle Rounds, the coaches called on some big names to help mentor their teams. For Clarkson, she was excited for Ariana DeBose to mentor her team. Looking at Queen Latifah, she picked Patti LaBelle. And when it came to Green and Levine, the singers revealed Carly Pearce and Alex Warren.

Having more than enough talent packed into each team, Queen Latifah supported Kayleigh Matthews and Lillie Kolich as they took the stage to perform “Girl Crush.” With only one able to move one, the coaches praised the talents of Kolich. Forced to pick one, Queen Latifah ultimately went with Kolich. But that didn’t mean Matthews was finished on The Voice.

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The Coaches Are Already “Stealing” On ‘The Voice’

Although happy for Kolich, Matthews stood on the stage, processing her loss. The dream of making it into the finale sat on the floor in front of her. But those feelings of doubt lasted only a few seconds as Clarkson and Green both hit their “Steal” buttons. Not ready to send Matthews home, the coaches offered her a second chance. The only stipulation – she had to pick which team to join.

From being eliminated to second chances, Matthews was visibly shocked when realizing that her dream was still alive. But before she could gain her composure, she had to pick a team. And who did she pick?

Find out tonight. Don’t miss the next episode of The Voice tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. For those unable to watch live, the episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)