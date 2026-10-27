Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (October 27, 2026)?

On Monday, all eyes were on Queen Latifah as The Voice looked to complete the last phase of the Battle Rounds. Over the last few weeks, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Riley Green all used their “Steal” to save a contestant from being eliminated. All of them except for Queen Latifah. Saving her “Steal” for that unforgettable voice, the hitmaker had only five battles to make a decision. And in the end, she found that voice. But what about tonight? Is there a new episode airing?

Sadly, the two-show-a-week schedule has concluded for now. Although The Voice will bring back the expanded schedule when the season finale draws closer, the producers scaled the show back to one a week. Not the news fans wanted to hear, they will have to wait until Monday for The Voice to return. And unlike previous seasons, the contestants will find themselves in Cut Week.

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Changing the format, The Voice decided to replace the Knockout and Playoff rounds with the simplistic Cut Week. Not giving contestants multiple chances to win over the coaches and fans, Cut Week was a single-elimination phase. With fewer opportunities to prove themselves, one bad performance could be enough to send even a frontrunner home.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Riley Green, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah Join Forces for Soulful Take on a 60s Rock Classic]

Who Did Queen Latifah Save On ‘The Voice’

As for the Battle Rounds, Destinee Monroe felt her dream coming to an end when she competed against Dakota Cohen. Members of Team Adam, the singers covered “Bring Me To Life.” Although Cohen was worried about the high range of the song, thanks to advice from the team mentor, Alex Warren, she won the battle.

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Grateful for the short amount of time she spent in the competition, Monroe was about to pack her bags when Queen Latifah stopped her. Believing that she had more to show fans and the world, Queen Latifah used her steal to save Monroe and add her to her lineup.

With every coach using their “Steal,” there were no more second chances. Preparing for the dreaded Cut Week, the contestants will now have to prove they belong with a single performance. Don’t miss The Voice when it returns Monday on NBC. Fans can also stream episodes on Peacock.



(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)