Is ‘The Voice’ on Tonight (November 3)? NBC Announces Major Schedule Change for Season 30

Throughout the Blind Auditions and the Battle Rounds, the contestants on The Voice had more than a few chances to win over the four coaches. But all that changed on Monday when the competition entered the new Cut Week. And the word “cut” was an understatement, as the new phase was an absolute bloodbath, with over half the contestants going home. Forced to cut their teams from seven to three, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine also felt the pressure. But with the cuts over, it seemed that The Voice would make a major change to its upcoming schedule.

For starters, there will be no new episode airing tonight. After eliminating more than a dozen contestants, the show needed a break. But don’t worry, The Voice will return for the Top 13 Live Shows on November 9. Giving fans the rest of the week to cope with the shocking eliminations, Queen Latifah still pondered her decision to push Lillie Kolich through. Already sending Mia Knight and BigCountry to the live shows, Kolich was left competing with the remaining contestants. Thankfully, her cover of “Friday I’m In Love” caught the attention of her coach.

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Before making her final decision, Queen Latifah took a moment to praise all the contestants. “It’s been a pleasure to watch your process. I’m really proud of everyone standing on that stage. You are unique in your own ways.” With Queen Latifah moving forward with Kolich, it was just the start as Levine, Clarkson, and Green also found themselves in similar situations.

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Future on ‘The Voice’ Has Been Sealed]

What Is Changing With ‘The Voice’ Schedule?

But what about the new schedule? In an effort to make room for shows like St. Denis Medical and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, NBC decided to move The Voice to a new slot. Starting with Cut Week, The Voice will now air at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Looking ahead to the Live Shows and Final, the schedule will remain the same for the expanded lineup.

Monday, November 9 at 9-10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 16 at 9-10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 23 at 9-10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 30 at 9-10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 7 at 9-10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 14 at 9-11 p.m. ET (Live Finale and Results)

While shifting the schedule, The Voice promised to keep the excitement going as the remaining contestants fought for a spot in the finale. Don’t miss The Voice when it returns Monday, November 9, at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC. For those unable to watch live, new episodes will still be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)