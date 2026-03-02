Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (March 2, 2026)? Everything You Need To Know

One of the biggest changes to come to American Idol‘s season 24 was the location for Hollywood Week. Once taking over Beverly Hills, the production decided to travel East, landing in the heart of country music, Nashville. Although a shock to some fans, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie felt right at home. And for the contestants, they were ready to prove they belonged on that stage. With singers like Braden Rumfelt winning over the judges, fans are wondering if American Idol will continue tonight with a new episode.

Showing no signs of slowing down, fans will get to see another round tonight as American Idol hopes to once again showcase the incredible talent fighting for a shot at stardom. And one of those contestants was Rumfelt. At just 22 years old, the North Carolina native stood under the spotlight, ready to perform Sam Smith’s “I’m Not The Only One.”

Throughout his intro package, Rumfelt revealed his own struggles with anxiety and negative thoughts when having to undergo two knee surgeries. He admitted, “I kind of developed contamination OCD. It’s really debilitating. I’ve made huge strides to getting a lot better. Hollywood Week — that’s good for me. I can focus on putting my energy into something that is real.”

Luke Bryan Claims Contestant May “Win” Thanks To “Perfect Song”

Believing it was “good” for him, Rumfelt was right as Bryan insisted he picked the “perfect song.” If that wasn’t enough, the country singer turned to the fellow judges, declaring, “He may win.”

Fans couldn’t agree with Bryan more as comments included:

“There’s an unpolished honesty to him that draws you in. My favorite for sure.” “He’s a brilliant singer!” “He’s so good!! I think he’s the frontrunner this season. Let’s go, Braden!!” “He’s got my vote from California. What a super talented and likable young man.”

Bryan and the rest of American Idol will have to wait to see if his prediction was right. But thankfully, fans don’t have to wait for a new episode.

Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

