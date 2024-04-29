Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, April 29, 2024? How to Watch

Back in February, fans of The Voice watched as a new group of aspiring artists looked to capture not just the hearts of the coaches but fans as well. And season 25 marked a first for the show as it welcomed Dan + Shay. The first duo chair on the show, the singers are proving that two heads are better than one. But with the Playoff Rounds here, the competition is heating up for both the singers and coaches. With Monday already here, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and where to watch it.

Looking at the schedule, The Voice will air a new episode tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. With only a few episodes left before reaching the finale, the contestants continue to prove themselves on the stage, hoping to gain favor with the coaches and viewers. Knowing how important each performance is, coach Reba McEntire decided she needed a little help when it came to inspiring her team. Bringing on Anthony Ramos, from the film In the Heights, the singer gained high praise from Reba as she insisted, “He has done it all. Broadway, television, tours, recording, it’s an all-around package.”

Anthony Ramos Recalls The One Performance That Stuck Out On ‘The Voice’

With a background in music both on the stage and the silver screen, Reba might have an advantage when it comes to her mentor. Discussing the contestants, Ramos harped on the importance of bringing their stories forward. “Everybody’s got this deep story. Their personal stories give this extra layer to the songs that I think people are gonna really resonate with. It’s gonna be hard to beat.”

Picking some of the singers who stuck out to him, Ramos pointed to Justin and Jeremy. “Seeing Justin and Jeremy singing together was really special for me. My brother is here with me, and we get to work together all the time. Seeing these two brothers on stage, get to perform — especially them being 17 years old…Being able to have this moment together, seeing them just let it loose… that was crazy.”

Don’t miss The Voice, airing Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see which contestants have a chance to make it past the Playoff Rounds.

