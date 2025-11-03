Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (November 3, 2025)? Start Time & Streaming Options

With the Battle Rounds officially over, the remaining contestants on The Voice watched as the competition pushed forward to the Knockouts. For Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, they had the task of watching two members of their team perform for a chance to move forward. Throughout the Knockouts, the two singers compete while covering two different songs. To help them through the process, Joe Walsh and Zac Brown stopped by the set as Mega Mentors. And with fans continuing to cheer for their favorite contestants, many are wondering – is there a new episode of The Voice tonight?

Although only airing one day a week moving forward, fans can rest easy knowing there is a new episode of The Voice airing tonight. Part 2 of the Knockouts, Snoop Dogg already got a taste of the pressure that comes with being a coach as he watched Kenny Iko and Ralph Edwards compete.

Snoop Dogg Makes Tough Decision On ‘The Voice’

For Iko, he performed Usher’s “There Goes My Baby” while Edwards covered Ed Sheeran’s “Dive.” Loving what the two singers produced on stage, Snoop Dogg could only pick one. With no more Steals of Saves available, he took a moment to praise both artists. “Kenny, you are a superstar. This is called show business and you definitely do bring the show every time. … Ralph, you did everything that Zac told you … to show that you have many pages in this book of yours.”

Not having a say in the decision, even Reba struggled to pick a favorite, adding, “Kenny, the way you took charge of the stage was like a seasoned veteran. Ralph, wow what a voice … it’s just incredible.”

In the end, Snoop Dogg decided to move Edwards forward, hoping the singer would help him win season 28. But with a long road ahead before they get into the finale, only time will tell if the famed rapper made the right decision.

But for now, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And as always, each episode is available to stream the following day on Peacock.

