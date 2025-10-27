Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (October 27, 2025)? Start Time & Streaming Options

Last week, fans of The Voice watched as the show presented its first schedule change when doing away with Tuesday’s episode. While the competition still moved forward, the first shift in schedule had nothing to do with ratings and more to do with the NBA. With the new NBA season underway, The Voice decided to only air on Mondays. And with a new week kicking off, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and if it is, in fact, new.

Videos by American Songwriter

With only a few contestants left to power through the Battle Rounds, the coaches, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé, went ahead and prepared to take their teams into the Knockouts. For those already needing a new episode of The Voice, don’t worry, as tonight will bring a new list of performances.

Giving a quick recap of last week, Snoop Dogg found himself between two country singers when Lauren Anderson and Makenzie Phipps took the stage. Having to pick a song for them to cover, the pair covered Carrie Underwood’s hit “Before He Cheats.”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Announces Joe Walsh and Zac Brown as Season 28 Mega Mentors]

Snoop Dogg Makes Tough Decision On ‘The Voice’

While gaining a great deal of praise from Niall and Reba, Anderson received some priceless advice from Snoop’s guest mentor, Lizzo. “Lauren, open up your tone so that you feel a little bit more comfortable and not afraid of those bigger moments.”

As for Snoop, he added, “Makenzie, you are a superstar — the way you sing, the way you move, the way you talk, the way you look… Lauren, such a strong performance the way you came out the gate.”

Having to pick between the two, Snoop continued to show his support for Anderson, moving her through to the next round. Online, some fans disagreed with his pick, writing, “MaKenzie is a winner in my book! She will continue to shine.” Another person added, “Couldn’t go wrong with either of these two. I also would have chosen Lauren on this particular battle, but I loved Makenzie in her blind audition and on this song. It’s too bad no one stole her.”

With the prize of fame and a record contract up for grabs, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. As always, new episodes are available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)