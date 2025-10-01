“We Wait All Day for Voices Like Yours”: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Battle It Out After Epic Blind Audition Nabs Four-Chair Turn

The latest Blind Audition on The Voice was something to behold. On the Sept. 30 episode of the show, 24-year-old Kirbi closed out the night with an unforgettable performance of FOR KING + COUNTRY’s “God Only Knows.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer, who’s only used to playing for her animals on her farm, was inspired to audition for The Voice by her late grandmother.

While battling cancer for more than 20 years, Kirbi’s grandmother made it a point not to miss her shows. That example taught Kirbi the importance of persevering and chasing her dreams.

Niall Horan and Michael Bublé were the first coaches to turn amid Kirbi’s powerful performance. They were quickly followed by both Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg.

Horan pitched his case first, telling Kirbi, “We wait all day for voices like yours. This is absolutely incredible. From second one I was all in. The vocal delivery you just gave there was next level.”

When it was her turn to talk, McEntire asked about Kirbi’s favorite kind of music. The performer revealed that she loves both country and blues, and noted that her Christian faith is important to her too.

“Wow, you’ve got the whole package,” McEntire said. “You’re absolutely beautiful. You sing absolutely beautiful. You sound very grounded for as young as you are.”

The Voice Coaches Praise Kirbi Talent and Faith

For his part Bublé, connected to Kirbi’s comment about faith, staitng, “My faith is important to me too. I love that you chose that song.”

“I love your control [and] I love your tone… If I turned on the radio and I heard you, I would know it’s Kirbi,” he said. “There’s nothing that can stop you from singing all kinds of genres, from jazz to pop to country, any of it. I think I’m a good coach. I would love you to consider choosing Team Michael.”

Snoop wrapped things up by inviting Kirbi’s mom to the stage, so that she would witness him praising the singer for remaining grounded and maintaining her faith.

“The music that you chose and the way you’re standing on your faith is beautiful,” he said. “The world that we live in right now with so much negativity and for you to stand for what’s right, I applaud you for that.”

“No matter what team you pick, you’re part of a real family that is strong in faith,” Snoop added. “Mama, you did an amazing job.”

Snoop’s kind words couldn’t sway Kirbi away from Horan, though, as she opted to join Team Niall.

“Kirbi had a super interesting voice,” Horan told the cameras after his four-chair vicotry. “It was soft in places. It was piercing in others.”

As for why Kirbi picked the former One Direction singer, she explained, “He’s stood where I’ve stood before. He’s going to be able to coach me through the nerves.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC