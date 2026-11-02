Guns N’ Roses Turn Back the Clock With “Sweet Child O’ Mine” at Aerosmith & Friends Concert

Even at 78, Steven Tyler had no interest in retiring. Loving every second under the spotlight, he hoped to add a few years to his touring legacy. In 2023, tragedy struck when he suffered a vocal cord injury. Aerosmith made the tough decision to cancel the tour not long after. And in August 2024, Aerosmith announced it was officially retiring from touring. That didn’t mean the good times were over. Reuniting in the past, the band took over the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday. But even with all the lights on Aerosmith, Guns N’ Roses completely stole the show.

With the event called Aerosmith and Friends: California Dream On, the concert was definitely a dream for most in attendance as the evening featured acts like Marcus King, Tom Morello, Jerry Cantrell, Grace Potter, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, and Guns N’ Roses. For Heart, they dazzled on the stage with a rendition of “Janie’s Got a Gun.” And Heart couldn’t entertain the massive crowd with the legendary track “Barracuda.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Guns N' Roses performing their biggest hit "Sweet Child O' Mine," last night at the second concert of Aerosmith & Friends pic.twitter.com/840SvkRlAW — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) November 2, 2026

But when Guns N’ Roses silenced the crowd, they treated the thousands in attendance with a setlist that included “Mama Kin,” S.O.S. (Too Bad),” “Rats in the Cellar,” and “Sick as a Dog.” Already an unforgettable lineup of hits, fans hoped that Axl Rose would pull out a classic from their discography. And to end their time on the stage, Guns N’ Roses did exactly that with “Sweet Child o’ Mine.”

[RELATED: Aerosmith Is Turning California Into a Two-Night Rock Celebration With Star-Studded Lineup]

The Link Between Aerosmith, Guns N’ Roses, And Sheryl Crow

“Sweet Child o’ Mine” held a special moment in the history of Guns N’ Roses. The song was released on their debut studio album, Appetite for Destruction. Aside from the track gaining a history of its own, it helped the debut album peak at No. 1 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums, the US Top Hard Rock Albums, and the US Billboard 200.

Originally released in the late 1980s, the track even caught the attention of Sheryl Crow, who recorded a cover of the song for her third studio album, The Globe Sessions. Not snagging the top spot like Appetite for Destruction, “Sweet Child o’ Mine” did give Crow that extra push to finish at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200.

But although Aerosmith officially retired from touring, Sunday proved that the band wasn’t quite ready to leave the spotlight behind. And with Guns N’ Roses, Heart, and several other rock legends joining the celebration, the Hollywood Bowl became more than another concert. It was a tribute to the past.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)