Jason Isbell on Gun Control: “I Know it Sometimes Seems Hopeless, but Let’s Keep Trying” 

In the wake of yet another blow to gun control hopefuls, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked New York City law limiting concealed guns in public.

New York passed the laws, which have since been shot down by the SCOTUS, on the heels of violent gun massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Many on social media have decried the highest court’s ruling. And one of those people is, musician, and frontman Jason Isbell, who is offering empathy and a road toward a solution.

Wrote Isbell on Twitter on Thursday (June 23), “I know it sometimes seems hopeless, but let’s keep trying to convince the Senate to vote on lifesaving gun reform- Text ‘PROTECT’ to 79775 to join Sandy Hook Promise and tell your senator to vote yes on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act”

The note from Isbell comes at a time when many big-name musicians and celebrities have offered their voices when it comes to gun reform and gun control in the United States.

Earlier this week, longtime outspoken musician John Mellencamp took to social media to give his thoughts, writing on Twitter, “Only in America, and I mean only, in America, can 21 people be murdered and a week later be buried and forgotten, with a flimsy little thumbnail, a vague notion of some sort of gun control law laying on the senators’ desks.

“What kind of people are we who claim that we care about pro-life? Just so you know, anyone that’s reading this… politicians don’t give a fuck about you, they don’t give a fuck about me, and they don’t give a fuck about our children.

“So, with that cheery thought in mind, have a happy summer, because it will be just a short time before it happens again.”

Mellencamp is not alone in his feelings of despair. He’s not the only musician who feels that way, with many recently calling for action, from Jack White and Stevie Nicks to Allison Russell, Selena Gomez, Garth Brooks, and John Legend also speaking up, among many more.