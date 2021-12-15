Jennifer Lopez Captivates During Her ‘Voice’ Debut with Song From Forthcoming Romantic Film ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez made her Voice debut Tuesday night, December 14, with a performance of her latest single “On My Way.” The song is from the soundtrack of Lopez’s forthcoming movie, Marry Me, which will be released on Valentine’s Day of 2022. The romantic film will also star actors Owen Wilson and Maluma.

The triple threat entertainer from New York graced The Voice stage surrounded by grand pianos and projected scenes from Marry Me. She was then joined on stage by guitarist Lukas Nelson, son of renowned singer Willie Nelson, for an astonishing performance.

The superstar took to Twitter to express her thanks, writing, “Thank you for having me @NBCTheVoice!! Watch my full performance on Youtube!!”

Tuesday’s episode of The Voice was also the finale of Season 21. The winner of the season is the sibling trio Girl Named Tom with second place going to Wendy Moten. Lopez and other established artists’ performances celebrated this new era of musical talent. Read the full breakdown of the finale lineup here.

Season 22 of The Voice is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022.

Watch Jennifer Lopez’s performance of “On My Way,” below.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC.