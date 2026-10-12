John Stamos Breaks Silence on Mike Love After Beach Boys Performance Worries Fans

At the start of 2026, the Beach Boys prepared for a year full of hit songs, special appearances, and a celebration of surf rock. While the group’s current tour kicked off with high spirits, it was quickly overshadowed by concerns after the band needed to cancel several shows since July. At the time, the Beach Boys explained how Mike Love’s health had caused the disruption. Supporting the singer, Love eventually returned with Saturday’s concert in Cincinnati. And although the night featured Love, a viral video from the evening was so unnerving that John Stamos had to release a statement.

The video from the concert showed Stamos dancing around the stage, leading the band in “Surfin’ U.S.A.” But while Stamos was energetic, Love sat in the chair nearby, nearly motionless. Even when Stamos tried to get Love to dance, the singer could only muster enough strength to lift his hands. It didn’t take long before the video climbed over 7 million views.

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This is the most depressing video I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/vL4zIOPXhF — aidan! (@obviouslystevie) October 11, 2026

With fans worried about Love’s health and the stresses of touring, Stamos offered a statement about his friend. “I’ve played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.” He added, “The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we’ve always known. But he’s still every bit the Mike we love.”

[RELATED: The Beach Boys Postpone Remaining Summer Tour Dates as Mike Love Issues Statement]

John Stamos Cherishing “Tonight” With Mike Love

For Stamos, Love was more than a member of the Beach Boys – he was part of his family. “His lyrics, optimism, unforgettable hooks and more than 7,000 concerts have brought joy to generations. What he’s given me personally is immeasurable. Forty-one years of stages, airplanes, hotel rooms, laughter and moments nobody else saw. He married Caitlin and me. He’s shared experiences with my family, and now my son.”

While Stamos had rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, nothing compared to the love of the Beach Boys. And for the actor, he not only learned from the singer but became a steward of the band’s legacy. “This life with Mike and the Beach Boys has become part of my identity. I’ve felt entrusted with being a steward of this extraordinary music, carrying it to new generations.”

Not able to bring the same energy and enthusiasm as he once had, Love felt right at home on the stage. And not robbing him of that experience, Stamos was simply living in the moment. “I want to cherish every second without feeling those seconds slipping away. That’s what I’m giving him. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. But we have tonight.”

(Photo by Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)