Kacey Musgraves Shares Grandma’s Hilarious Feedback on New Album Art

Kacey Musgraves has built her career around bucking conservative trends — in both the country music sphere and her rural East Texas hometown. After all, the “Follow Your Arrow” singer famously brought her grandmother to tears with just one facial piercing.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now, it appears Nana similarly disapproves of the… earthy cover art for Musgraves’ upcoming album.

Kacey Musgraves’ Newest Album Will Have Two Different Covers

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Musgraves again shared the limited edition cover of her sixth studio album, Deeper Well, slated to drop March 15.

[RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Pulling “No Punches” as She Talks Inspiration Behind Her Upcoming Album ‘Deeper Well’]

Although the 35-year-old Texan is already known for her raw lyricism, Deeper Well promises a whole new level of introspection. This version shows a nude Musgraves curled up in a lush field of green, her back to the camera.

The plaintive image is comically at odds with the cheeky bit of grandmotherly wisdom Musgraves included in her Instagram caption.

“’You’re a singer not a stripper, Kacey.’ – My grandma,” the “High Horse” singer wrote. “alternate cover re-stocked.”

Deeper Well’s standard cover is more Nana-friendly. In a close-up shot, Musgraves stares longingly into the camera, cradling a crimson clover. Both versions were shot by Musgraves’ younger sister, Kelly Sutton.

Musgraves’ caption called back to her 2018 song “Slow Burn,” off her third album Golden Hour. The singer’s grandmother makes an appearance in that track: “Grandma cried when I pierced my nose.”

“2018: grandma cried when i pierced my nose,” one fan commented. “2024: grandma cried when i stripped my clothes.”

“Clearly not over the nose piercing,” another fan wrote.

It’s Confirmed: Yes, Grandma Cried When Kacey Pierced Her Nose

During a 2019 interview at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, both grandmother and granddaughter confirmed the truth behind one of Musgraves’ most famous lyrics.

“Oh yes,” Barbara Musgraves said. “I did.”

“Twice,” the Same Trailer Different Park artist chimed in. “She still makes jokes about it these days.”

Despite the aesthetic differences between the two, Barbara Musgraves appeared every inch the proud grandmother in the 2019 interview.

“Looking back, what I always felt was, I just want Kacey to be happy,” Barbara said. “And if this is the life that will make her happy… then make it happen, Lord.”

Featured image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Kacey Musgraves + Boy Smells