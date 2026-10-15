Kelly Clarkson Breaks Out “Stronger” During First Show Amid Viral Toy Bird Drama

Known for making headlines for her voice, Kelly Clarkson gained mainstream attention recently when she apparently feuded with a Brooklyn toy store over an item costing thousands. Clarkson and the toy store had different memories of what exactly happened. And with video footage of the incident being released, the $15,000 toy bird scandal went viral. But for Clarkson, she wasn’t about to fall into the pit of drama. Instead, she returned to the stage in true “Kelly” fashion with a powerful performance of “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

On Wednesday, Clarkson traveled to Las Vegas for a private corporate event at Allegiant Stadium. With the venue packed with fans, the hitmaker treated them to a list of her greatest hits. And she started with “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

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Released on the album of the same name, “Stronger” proved its power when landing on the charts. It topped the US Adult Contemporary, the US Dance Club Songs, and the US Pop Airplay charts. If that wasn’t enough, it also peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Again, that was just a sample of the evening. Clarkson also added “Breakaway,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “Miss Independent.”

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Kelly Clarkson and the $15,000 Molly

But what about the Brooklyn toy store? Last Saturday, Clarkson stopped at the store to hopefully buy some items. Searching the shop, she found more than enough to keep her interest. Especially a mechanical bird named Molly. Although Clarkson had enough funds to cover the $15,000 price, she was consistently turned away.

After deciding to leave the store empty-handed, Clarkson compared herself to Julia Roberts in the film Pretty Woman. That statement was enough to kickstart an online debate between fans and the store she visited, Art of Play.

Although understanding that some items weren’t for sale, Clarkson suggested that the employee at the time spoke to her in a condescending tone that implied she couldn’t afford the item. But while security footage of the incident was released, without audio – it’s unclear what exactly happened.

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As for Clarkson’s show in Las Vegas, the singer wasn’t about to turn the night into a roast. Instead, it seemed that she let her discography do the talking.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)