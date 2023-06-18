Kelly Clarkson Welcomes Garth Brooks, Covers “Pure Imagination” on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

During the most recent week of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the program’s titular host shared a powerful, even mystical rendition of a beloved song and welcomed a popular country star to the fold to talk Adele.

On Monday (June 12), Kelly Clarkson shared with fans a glorious, eerie cover of the song “Pure Imagination.” The song is originally from the 1971 musical film starring Gene Wilder, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which is based on the book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, by Roald Dahl.

During the performance, Clarkson showcased her big, full rich voice. Big percussive drops, guitars bending and wailing. All while Clarkson shared her smokey, upper-cut voice. It was an example of true singing prowess. No note lost, no surge not felt. Check out the offering from Clarkson below, which was done in the style of acclaimed singer and performer, Fiona Apple.

Also this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson welcomed country legend (and former American Songwriter cover star) Garth Brooks, who has been making his own headlines lately regarding the whole Bud Light controversy and AI. Brooks and Clarkson talked shop and the country legend told the show’s host about a funny experience involving Adele, his daughters and some good ol’ father-daughter embarrassment.

Of course, the story revolves around the song “To Make You Feel My Love,” which is originally by Bob Dylan but was made famous more recently by Adele. Brooks also recorded his own version of the song, which is what he jokes about when he says that his daughter told him, “I’ve never heard a song like this before!” Watch the smile-inducing interaction here below.

And as always each week, check back with American Songwriter for all things Kelly Clarkson and her musical Kellyoke segments.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal