Kelsea Ballerini Responds to Being Struck in the Face on Stage

Artists continue to get objects hurled at them while performing, and Kelsea Ballerini is the latest victim. During a concert on Wednesday (June 28) in Idaho at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Ballerini was hit in the face by an object impaled at her while singing “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).”

Subsequently, Ballerini left the stage and later came back to address the crowd. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. Don’t throw things…I want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here, and can you help me do that tonight?” She then was able to recuperate and put the moment aside in order to finish the show.

Ballerini later spoke out about the incident on Instagram on Thursday (June 29). “ps-I’m fine, let’s just do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows. ILY.”

In response to the country singer’s post, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, and many other fans commented their well wishes. The majority of comments include themes from love and support to frustration, disgust, and overall surprise to the lack of respect some people have at these shows.

The news comes days after Pink had several things thrown at her on stage during a concert in London, including human ashes and an enormous wheel of Brie De Meux cheese. Earlier in the month, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone thrown by a fan in New York City. The concert-goer was arrested after the concert and was arraigned in court where he was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree and one count of attempted assault in the third degree, as well as one count of harassment in the second degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

All in all, it’s an immense relief to both Ballerini and her fans that she came out unscathed from the incident. Furthermore, that same sentiment goes for Pink, Bebe Rexha, and Ava Max. However, fans and artists are asking the same question: when is enough, enough?

