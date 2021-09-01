Kiss Postpones Tour Dates As Gene Simmons Tests Positive For COVID Days After Paul Stanley Does

It’s been another rough summer for live music.

Maybe a leg up from 2020—with a good amount of shows coming back—yet there are still challenges being faced by music-makers and concert-goers alike. Key among those challenges is COVID (though, after Bonnaroo’s cancelation, the weather’s making for a solid No. 2 contender). Left and right, news has been breaking of positive COVID tests and postponed or canceled dates. Joining the list now is Kiss.

Last Thursday (August 26), Paul Stanley announced that he tested positive for COVID and was experiencing flu-like symptoms. Along with that, Kiss stated they’d postpone a show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, with news about future dates to come later.

Then, “later” came, and the news wasn’t great. On Tuesday night, the official Twitter account of the legendary rock band announced that the band would be postponing four more tour dates due to Gene Simmons also testing positive for COVID-19. They hope to be back on the road by September 9, for a show in Irvine, California.

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

The announcement came just a day after Stanley had posted on Twitter that he had recovered, despite COVID having “kicked his ass.”

My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you… It kicked my ass. It's over now. pic.twitter.com/8HDMjKZT37 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 31, 2021

Of the shows postponed is Kiss’ final Detroit-area gig. The rock icons are currently on their End Of The Road tour, which is slated to be their last run of shows after nearly five decades of being a band. Thankfully, the dates impacted by Simmons’ COVID results will be rescheduled, with all tickets being honored for the new date.

Check out Kiss’ tour schedule HERE and watch them perform “Detroit Rock City” live on Letterman in 2012 below.