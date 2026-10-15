Lainey Wilson and Brandon Lake Deliver a Powerful Performance of Their Award-Winning Gospel Duet at the Dove Awards

While the home of country music, Nashville hosted the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards at the Bridgestone Arena last week. Celebrating those voices that continued to spread the gospel through music, stars like Phil Wickham, Jonathan Smith, and Brandon Lake were some of the evening’s biggest winners. And speaking of Lake, not only did he win Songwriter of the Year, but he also took the stage with Lainey Wilson for an unforgettable performance of “The Jesus I Know Now.”

Back in April, Lake and Wilson joined forces for their newest song “The Jesus I Know Now.” Although a Christian song, the lyrics focused on a different side of Jesus. Not necessarily the one displayed in churches all around the world. Instead of being angry at a person listening to music too loud, partying, or drinking, the lyrics suggested that Jesus was a “friend who hangs with the misfits.”

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Already gaining over 164,000 views, fans praised both Lake and Wilson for the passion they brought to the stage. “Always been so thankful for Brandon’s country music, and was so pleasantly surprised when he released this song! Tears in my eyes!” Another person added, “One of the best live performances ever. Sounds exactly like the studio version.”

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Lainey Wilson Does More Than Perform At The Dove Awards

After producing one of the best performances of the evening, Wilson and Lake decided to head home with a little hardware. Thanks to “The Jesus I Know Now,” both singers won Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year.



Processing her win, Wilson couldn’t help but highlight those people who brought the words to life – the songwriters. Writing alongside Lake, Luke Laird, and Emily Weisband, she said, “I feel like I’ve learned so much from the people that I get to sit in a writer’s room with and write songs with.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the song, Wilson added, “I remember that day I walked in, and immediately we were just talking about our relationship with Jesus. And I said, ‘I feel like the Jesus that I knew now is not the one that I grew up knowing’ —the one that was shaking His fist, and the one I was, like, scared of. And it’s because of folks like that who have continued to pour into me that I feel like I am finally starting to have an authentic relationship with Jesus Christ.”

With Wilson admitting she was still discovering her relationship with Jesus, “The Jesus I Know Now” wasn’t simply another collaboration. It was personal. And after turning that journey into a song with Lake, the two watched it carry them all the way to the Dove Awards.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)