Lainey Wilson Reveals Why She Looks to Reba McEntire for Career Inspiration

After years of working her fingers to the bone, Lainey Wilson is sitting on top of the country music world. With several awards including a Best Country Album Grammy for Bell Bottom Country and the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award, she continues to fly high. Additionally, she has a role in the hit TV series Yellowstone. However, this is just the beginning for Wilson, she wants to do it all and is looking at Reba McEntire for inspiration.

Recently, Wilson sat down with Audacy’s Rob + Holly to talk about her career and what’s next. During the conversation, she revealed why she is looking to McEntire for inspiration.

Lainey Wilson Wants to Model Her Career After Reba McEntire’s

Rob, one half of the show’s hosting team talked a little about Wilson’s accomplishments. Then, he asked, “What’s next on the bucket list? … What else do you want to check off the list here? Let’s put it out there.”

“It’s so crazy because it seems like all kinds of blessings have all come at once. Like, y’all know I’ve been in Nashville for 13 years, but I feel like my dreams keep kind of adding on. Like, I have dreams now that I didn’t even know that I had,” she said. Then, she expanded on those new dreams. “When it comes to the acting stuff, I want to dabble in that a little bit more,” she said. “There’s so much that I want to do.”

“When I think about the kind of careers that I want to have, I think of, like, Reba. She’s not scared to do all of it,” Wilson added. She’s not wrong. McEntire has been a mainstay in country music since the early ‘90s. She has also appeared in films and been the star of a primetime sitcom. McEntire is also a New York Times best-selling author with several titles to her name. Additionally, she owns a restaurant in Oklahoma. In short, the Oklahoma native does it all.

“At the end of the day, awards are nice. You accept it, it’s a gift. But, I can’t let that be the thing that drives me,” Wilson said.

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

