Lainey Wilson Shares Powerful Prayer With Young Fan Whose Mom Is Battling Cancer

Lainey Wilson is having nothing short of a historic career in country music. Releasing hit after hit, the singer continues to accumulate awards and praise. She was also named Entertainer of the Year. One of the highest honors in country music, she followed that with a Grammy Award. And while expanding her stardom with each concert, the hitmaker recently found herself fighting back tears when she met a fan battling Stage 4 cancer.

Teaming up with Netflix, Wilson hoped to show a different side of stardom with her Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool documentary. Not holding back, one clip displayed an often-overlooked part of being a star. Just finishing a performance, Wilson learned that a little girl’s mother was fighting cancer. It just happened that the singer picked that girl to be her Cowgirl of the Night.

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A tradition at her concerts, Wilson called the girl and her family backstage after learning about their cancer battle. And in the clip, the singer barely had enough time to gain her composure before meeting the family. Not wanting them to see her emotions, Wilson mustered the courage to offer them the strength to overcome the disease. And a person of faith, she ended the meeting with a prayer.

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Lainey Wilson Turns To Her Faith During Times Of Uncertainty

Keeping the cameras at a distance, Wilson wanted the moment to be personal. Knowing the family was at their lowest point, the singer could only offer them love and prayer. She said, “Lord Jesus, coming to you right now, Father. And I just pray for peace, just a peace that only comes from You, God. I pray for healing. I pray that you just wrap this family in your loving arms, God. We love you, in Your Holy and precious name I pray. Amen.”

Hugging the young girl, Wilson was overjoyed that she was the Cowgirl of the Night. “I’m so glad that you got to get up there. I’m so glad you got to get up there, girl.”

But even before the surprise meet and greet, Wilson knew there was little she could do to change the future. “Gosh, thinking back on it I’m like, she’s not going to have her mama there to tell her that’s she’s beautiful and smart and talented and all of those things. It’s just… ugh.”

The exchange highlighted a side of stardom that rarely makes headlines. Beyond the sold-out shows, singers often carry the hopes and heartaches of the people who come to see them. And Wilson was more than willing to carry that burden.

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)