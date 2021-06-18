Lizzie No Joins Forces with Cindy Howes on ‘Basic Folk’ Podcast

Already in its third year, the Basic Folk podcast has established itself as a reliable guide for exploring the depths of folk music. The show maps out honest conversations between podcast host Cindy Howes and folk artists from every subset of the genre. This openness is why you will hear stories from musical guests like The Lumineers, Tom Rush, and Amythyst Kiah.

A pro at leading on-air dialogues, Cindy Howes is an award-winning radio host and producer. Impressively, Howes has been attuned to the world of broadcasting since she hosted her first radio show at the age of fourteen (for her high school radio station). Today, in her work with Basic Folk, Howes “fosters the folk community and showcases a genre that is often misunderstood. [The podcast] features complex conversations about the human experience witnessed from an artistic angle.”

Now, Howes is combining her expertise with singer-songwriter, harpist, and guitarist Lizzie No.

Starting July 1, No will appear once a month on Basic Folk as a guest host. No first ignited a connection with Howes when she appeared as guest on the podcast. Howes then realized how much No could add to the podcast as a regular voice on the show.

“Basic Folk is dedicated to showcasing the best in folk and roots musicians including BIPOC musicians who have been excluded or felt like they did not belong in the folk world,” Howes stated. “Welcoming Lizzie as guest host brings a new perspective to our honest conversations and a further dedication to changing the landscape and the gatekeepers of the folk music community.””

No’s first interview will be with Amythyst Kiah on July 1. Check out the Basic Folk podcast here and find out more here.

Cover Photo Credit: Gabriel Barreto