Luke Bryan Roasts Blake Shelton Ahead of Birthday Bash: “I Wear 50 a Lot Better Than Him”

On July 17, Luke Bryan will celebrate his 50th birthday. A major milestone for the singer, he had more than enough to celebrate. Looking back at his life and career, the country star has sold over 75 million albums, has been named Entertainer of the Year five times, and has helped judge on American Idol. Already planning a birthday bash unlike any other, it appeared that Bryan only had one rule when it came to the party—no Blake Shelton.

Labeling the birthday party a “ginormous undertaking,” Bryan struggled to describe what the event would look like. Not wanting to give it away, he said, “Very fun. It’s going to be a big party, it’s going to be a blowout. Got a lot of things going.” With his birthday only a few weeks away, the singer has already sent out the invitation. And for those lucky enough to get one, it had all the details. Unless you were Shelton.

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Revealing the invitation he sent to Shelton, Bryan joked, “I said this is a save the date, but I didn’t even put the date on there when I sent him the invitation.” Although Shelton knows where Bryan lives, it might be difficult to figure out the exact date.

[RELATED: “It’s Making Me Sick”: Blake Shelton Hilariously Calls Out Concertgoer Sporting Luke Bryan Merch]

Luke Bryan Celebrating Turning 50 With Advil And Bungee Jumping

While Shelton has attended more than a few parties, Bryan noted that his birthday event would feature more than cake. “Fishing, there will be golfing, there will be climbing of trees, there will be coffee, there will be Advil, there will be IVs. There will be vitamin C, glutathione, there’s going to be golf. There’s going to be bungee jumping.”

Most families would be thrilled for a single bounce house, but a celebration with climbing trees and bungee jumping might be a little extreme for Shelton. Not much older than Bryan, Shelton turned 50 back in June.

With less than a month separating the two, Bryan suggested that he had embraced his age better than Shelton. “I wear 50 a lot better than him.”

Whether Shelton actually received an invitation or not, the playful rivalry between the two country stars remains as entertaining as ever. And if Bryan’s birthday bash lives up to the hype, it could be one of the biggest country parties of the year.

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)