Luke Combs Releases New Song, “South On Ya,” in Partnership With SEC Network

Wednesday, Aug. 25, beloved, bellowing singer, Luke Combs, released a new video. Today (Aug. 26), the popular country artist released a new single in conjunction with the SEC Network, “South On Ya,” which will be the network’s official college football anthem.

The SEC, of course, is home to perennial powerhouses like the University of Alabama and Auburn University. And the new track showcases Combs’ signature catchy style and the intensity fans have come to love from the South Eastern Conference.

Football fans will assuredly crank this tuneup as they tailgate and root for their favorite squads come the fall campaigns.