Luke Combs Wows in New Apple Music Live Performance, See Interview and Photos

On Wednesday (August 24), acclaimed country singer Luke Combs wowed audiences via a new and exclusive live performance in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina that was streamed by Apple Music as part of Apple Music Live, a new series showcasing big-name stars in their element.

The chart-topping Combs performed songs from his latest album, Growin’ Up, along with crowd-pleasers from his catalog—”Beautiful Crazy,” “Hurricane” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Ahead of the Apple Music Live performance, the award-winning singer sat down with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country for a conversation about his career trajectory, humble beginnings, fatherhood, and his latest acclaimed third album.

“Time and again, Combs has broken all-time country music records on Apple Music. Two of his albums and one EP have broken the record for biggest country album of all time by first-day streams upon release,” according to a press statement about the live show. “Combs also holds the record for the biggest country song of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams worldwide with his hit ‘Forever After All.’

“Combs’ music has also hit the top 10 of the Daily Top 100 in 43 countries worldwide, his songs have reached Number One in seven countries worldwide, and 32 of his songs have reached the Global Daily Top 100,” the release continued. “His recent single ‘The Kind of Love We Make’ recently became his third hit to reach the top 10 of the Global Daily Top 100. Luke Combs recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country to discuss his latest release.”

Check out a few photos from his Apple Music performance in his hometown below, courtesy of Apple.

Apple Music Live has previously featured exclusive livestreamed performances from other music superstars, including Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, and Lil Durk.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)