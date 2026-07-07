Miranda Lambert Helps Send off a Living Legend With the Perfect Song To Honor Alan Jackson

On June 27, all of Nashville practically stopped to celebrate the amazing career of Alan Jackson. After decades on the road and even more in the studio, the hitmaker sought to slow down. Although not finished adding a few chapters to his legacy, he was done with months on the road and massive tours. And when it came to the Last Call: One More For the Road – The Finale, the event featured performances from a plethora of hit singers. But it was hard to compete with Miranda Lambert’s cover of “Dallas.”

Throughout the night, fans honored Jackson alongside singers like Riley Green, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Eric Church, Little Big Town, and more. The King of Country Music himself, George Strait, also made an appearance for a special performance with Jackson.

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While it might be impossible to pick a favorite performance, Lambert completely dazzled on stage when she highlighted the classic song written by Jackson and Keith Stegall. Released in December 1991, “Dallas” expanded Jackson’s rise in the genre as it landed No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

[RELATED: 5 Timeless Alan Jackson Songs That Aren’t “Chattahoochee”]

Alan Jackson’s Thoughts On Dallas Led To A No. 1 Hit Song

Once discussing his inspiration behind “Dallas,” Jackson noted how he was performing at Billy Bob’s when the idea hit home. Although enjoying his time at the venue, he explained how he wished Dallas was in Tennessee. That simple line led to a No. 1 hit.

Centered on the male narrator struggling with life without his lover, “Dallas” follows a man who is heartbroken after a woman named Dallas leaves him for Dallas, Texas. Throughout the song, he wishes both the city and the woman were in Tennessee instead.

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Although a proper sendoff for Jackson, Lambert gained high praise from fans. Loving every second, one person wrote, “I love her accent and voice. My favorite current singer/songwriter.” Another comment read, “Our girl is looking and sounding fabulous.”

For Lambert, the performance was more than just another cover – it was a heartfelt tribute to one of country music’s greatest songwriters. Jackson may have taken his final bow on the road, but the music he created continues to echo throughout country music.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)