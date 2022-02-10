M&M’s to Feature Iconic Album Covers on New Candy Bags

Perhaps the M’s in M&M’s now stands for musicians?

Either way, the famous chocolate candy company has announced its partnering with some iconic musicians to feature famous album covers on new candy bags.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was taking a more inclusive perspective when it came to its cartoon candy mascots, saying they would be “evolving its beloved characters’ personalities and backstories.”

And the recent music-inspired news seems to be part of that.

The brand’s new album art packs will include David Bowie’s 1973 Aladdin Sane, Kacey Musgraves’ 2018 Golden Hour, Rosalía’s 2018 El Mal Querer, and H.E.R.’s 2017 eponymous debut EP.

According to a press statement, these four were chosen to create “a variety of music genres and fans from different cultures, backgrounds and generations are seen and represented.”

Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer of Mars Wrigley North America, said in a press statement: “The M&M’S® brand has a long-standing history of bringing joy and fun to fans, and M&M’s Album Art is the next step on this journey. M&M’s Album Art harnesses the power of music to connect people by helping them find their commonalities rather than focus on their differences, to inspire a deeper sense of belonging.”

H.E.R. shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I partnered with @mmschocolate to turn my project, H.E.R. into a pack of M&M’S!”

The R&B artist and guitar player also shared a video that showcases the new packaging and the artists associated with the artwork. Check it all out here below.

Hungry fans can purchase the new packages for a limited time in stores nationwide and online in four signature M&M’s varieties: milk chocolate, peanut, peanut butter, and minis.

No word if Eminem will be involved in future partnerships.

Great, now we want chocolate!

Photo Courtesy of Universal Music / Interscope Records.