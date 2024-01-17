Nate Smith Dominates Country Radio for the Fifth Consecutive Week with “World on Fire”

Not long ago, Nate Smith was a nursing student living in Paradise, California. Then, in 2018, he lost everything when a wildfire swept through his hometown. Not long after, he gained buzz on social media for his music. Later, he moved to Nashville and recorded under the Word Records banner before signing with Sony Music Nashville. Today he has two No. 1 singles. The latest, “World on Fire” has dominated the Country Airplay Chart for five consecutive weeks.

Smith took the pain that he felt after losing everything to the blaze and channeled it into his music. As a result, fire is a running theme in his songs. That rings true for his latest single, “World on Fire.” He co-penned the track with Nashville songwriters Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, and Lindsay Rimes who served double duty as the song’s sole producer.

Recently, Smith talked to Billboard about the success of his second single. “If you told me in 2018 that right now I’d be celebrating not my first but my second No.1 at country radio, I wouldn’t have believed it,” he said.

“In December 2018, I was absolutely devastated from the fact that my hometown of Paradise, California had just been destroyed by a fire. I had nothing left to my name, but friends and family came around and helped push me forward,” he added.

Nate Smith World on Fire Tour

Smith’s World on Fire Tour kicked off earlier this month with a show at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Georgia on January 4. He’ll bring the tour to a close on May 23 at Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach, Delaware. See the full list of remaining dates below.

01/31—Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street Bar

02/01—Chicago, Illinois @ Joe’s Bar

02/02—Grand Rapids, Michigan @ The Intersection

02/03—Indianapolis, Indiana @ 8 Second Saloon

02/08—Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

02/09—Las Vegas, Nevada @ Stoney’s Rockin Country

02/11—Denver, Colorado @ Bluebird Theater

02/15—Los Angeles, California @ El Rey Theater

02/16—Bakersfield, California @ Buck Owens

02/17—Sacramento, California @ Ace of Spades

02/21—Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

02/22—Kelowna, British Columbia @ Community Theater

02/23—Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theater

02/24—Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall

05/23—Dewey Beach, Delaware @ Bottle & Cork

Featured image by Omar Vega/FilmMagic

