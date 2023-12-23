Tim McGraw Illustrates the “Real Message” of the Holiday Season with His Family’s Christmas Tree

Christmas has become a massive consumer holiday. The hustle, bustle, and buying tend to be the focal points of the season for many people. However, there’s a deeper meaning to the holiday. This is true even for those who celebrate it in a purely secular sense. Country star Tim McGraw recently took to social media to share his thoughts on the meaning of the holiday.

Last week, McGraw shared a photo of his family’s Christmas tree along with a heartfelt holiday message for his fans. The tree isn’t perfect and the angel on top is leaning a little. However, it’s obviously a tree decorated by a family with love. “Merry Christmas! Hope everyone is finding some peace at this time of year,” he began.

“I know the angel is leaning, kind of a metaphor for life, I guess,” he added. “But we all have hope for, and faith in, a better world tomorrow. Love one another. After all, that’s the real message.”

Those who would like to hear a little more of that positive message and add McGraw to their yuletide playlist are in luck. In 2021, the Louisiana native released the feel-good holiday single “Christmas All Over the World” to streaming services. He paired it with “It Wasn’t His Child.” Both songs capture the loving meaning of the season.

McGraw Gives Fans an Early Christmas Gift

Last month, McGraw gave his fans an early Christmas gift. He released Poet’s Resumé, a six-track EP, by surprise. The offering followed his latest full-length, Standing Room Only, which he released in August.

In a press release, he said it was a way of thanking his fans for the incredible year he had. It was a big year for the “Don’t Take the Girl” singer. The title track from Standing Room Only brought him his 47th No. 1 single on the country radio charts. He also won the ACM Icon Award and received the President’s Keystone Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International.

McGraw called on some of his favorite songwriters to put the EP together, including Brett Warren, Tony Lane, and Lori McKenna, among others.