Parker McCollum Is Heading Home to Texas for a Special Veterans Day Tribute, and Fans Everywhere Can Watch

A little over a decade into his career, Parker McCollum has already released six studio albums, with his latest, Live from Sound City, hitting the airwaves last month. At the same time, he proved himself to be a hitmaker when he won New Male Artist of the Year. He also won Album of the Year for his self-titled project. He beat Zach Top, Riley Green, Carter Faith, and even Morgan Wallen. But while enjoying the spotlight, McCollum always found ways to give back. And on Veterans Day, he will honor those service members with a special performance.

Through partnerships with Under Armour, UA Freedom, and Folds of Honor, McCollum has continuously supported those in the armed forces. But it went far beyond just donations. Always willing to showcase the sacrifices first responders, military members, and their families make, the country singer considered performing for them one of his “greatest honors.”

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And on November 10, at 8:00 p.m. CT, McCollum will take the stage at The Moody Theater in Austin to highlight veterans. McCollum collaborated with Under Armour and Amazon Music, allowing fans the chance to watch the special performance on Prime Video, Twitch, and Amazon Music.

[RELATED: Parker McCollum’s ACM Win Came With Honest Reflection: “How the Hell They Let Me in Here”]

Parker McCollum Considers Performing For Vets “Incredible Special”

Discussing the opportunity surrounding Amazon Music Presents: Parker McCollum Honoring Veterans Day, the country singer understood the importance of the moment. “Playing for the men and women who have served this country is one of the greatest honors I get as an artist. So bringing this Veterans Day concert to life with Under Armour, which does so much for veterans and first responders, and getting to do it back home in Texas, is incredibly special.”

Aside from McCollum celebrating veterans, he was proud to be part of the UA Freedom movement. “I’m very proud to represent UA Freedom and be a part of giving back to the people who have given so much for all of us.”

With McCollum raised in Texas and now getting to perform at the Moody Theater, it felt like a major career milestone. And to make it better, the performance wasn’t just another tour stop. It was a moment to give back to those who sacrificed time, safety, and memories to serve the country.



(Photo by Isabelle Clayton/Redferns)