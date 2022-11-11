Pepsi Rock The South Returns in 2023 with Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and More

Pepsi Rock The South is back and will return for three days in 2023 with a star-studded lineup.

The upcoming show, which will take place from July 20 through July 22, will include performances from Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Riley Green.

Previously a two-day festival, the 2023 event has expanded and will feature three days of music, camping and fun at York Farms in Cullman, Alabama.

“We welcomed more than 65,000 fans last year, and we’re looking forward to expanding to three days with some amazing headliners and artists this year,” says Shane Quick, Pepsi Rock The South partner. “It’s been an exciting journey to see this festival continue to grow and give back. We are thankful for this community, and we look forward to seeing everyone in Cullman again this Summer.”

Fans can also expect music from Bailey Zimmerman, Travis Tritt, Jo Dee Messina, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Edwards, J.R. Carroll, Ella Langley, Tristan Baugh, and more.

See the schedule below.

Thursday, July 20

Zach Bryan, Travis Tritt, Ella Langley, J.R. Caroll and more.

Friday, July 21

Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter, Tristian Baugh and more.

Saturday, July 22

Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina, Drake Milligan, Madeline Edwards and more.

Pre-sale tickets are available now, and general on-sale to the public begins tomorrow, Friday (November 11) at 10 a.m. CST. Public on-sale prices range from general admission ($149.99) to VIP tickets starting at $369.99. The VIP tickets do include a parking pass, private restrooms and private access to concessions. Limited quantities are available for each ticket level, and all can be purchased at rockthesouth.com.

Pepsi Rock The South was founded in 2012 to celebrate the spirit of people helping people and continues to support charities that help people every day in local Alabama communities. To date, the event has raised more than $1,000,000 for area charities, including Cullman City Parks and Recreation, Children’s Hospital of Alabama, The Link of Cullman County, Alabama Forever and Cullman Caring for Kids.

Previous acts at Pepsi Rock the South have included Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Jamey Johnson, Kid Rock, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams Jr., Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Alan Jackson, The Band Perry, Sara Evans, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more.

Photo: Andy Barron / EBM PR