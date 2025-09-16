Reba McEntire Shares How Family Is Coping After Stepson’s Death

Attending the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, Reba McEntire was already a winner before the show even started. Dating Rex Linn for the past few years, apparently, the two decided to take their relationship to the next level when they announced their engagement. And besides sharing their love on the red carpet, Reba got the chance to pay tribute to The Golden Girls. But while a night of celebration, the country singer offered an update on Kelly Clarkson and her family following the passing of Brandon Blackstock.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in 1989, Reba married Narvel Blackstock and became the stepmother to Brandon. Welcoming Brandon with open arms, the singer always considered him her son, even after she divorced Narvel in 2015. Jump forward to 2013, Clarkson walked down the aisle, marrying Brandon. Over the next nine years, the couple welcomed two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander. Sadly, after battling cancer, Brandon passed away on August 7th at just 48 years old.

Taking time away from the spotlight to help navigate her children through the death of their father, Clarkson eventually returned. And walking down the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, Reba detailed how the family was doing. Barely a month since he passed away, she admitted, “We miss him. We miss him every minute. The kids are doing well. They’re all bonding together and hanging out with each other, and taking it one day at a time.”

[RELATED: Country Legend Reba McEntire Engaged to Longtime Love]

Reba McEntire Remembers Brandon Blackstock’s “Legacy And Laughter”

Knowing how difficult the time has been for the children, Reba relied on her faith to guide them through the grieving process. “We know God’s got this.”

At the time of Brandon’s passing, Reba shared a touching tribute to her son. Posting a collage of pictures of them together, she wrote, “Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together.”

Although leaving behind family and friends, Reba promised, “His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)