Reba McEntire Speaks Out on Death of Stepson Brandon Blackstock: “Rest in Peace Cowboy”

Reba McEntire has broken her silence on the death of her former stepson, Brandon Blackstock.

The talent manager, who was married to American Idol star Kelly Clarkson from 2013 to 2022, died Aug. 7 after quietly battling melanoma for three years. He was 48.

Taking to social media Tuesday (Aug. 12), the seven-time ACM Female Vocalist of the Year shared a series of photos with Blackstock as she spoke about their bond.

“Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God,” Reba wrote. “His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

The post generated thousands of comments from people expressing their sympathy, including some familiar names. “Love you, friend,” Wynonna Judd wrote.

Hilary Scott also shared words of comfort. “Love you and love every memory with Brandon—especially growing up,” wrote the Lady A co-lead vocalist. “Praying for God’s peace and comfort over all of you.”

Reba McEntire Was Previously Married to Brandon Blackstock’s Dad

From 1989 to 2015, Reba McEntire was married to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock’s father. Brandon’s obituary lists the “Fancy” singer as his stepparent.

Brandon Blackstock worked as a talent manager for Starstruck Entertainment, the agency owned by his father. Starstruck Entertainment also represents Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and Emily Ann Roberts.

Narvel Blackstock managed Kelly Clarkson’s career from 2007 to 2017, stepping back when his son took over.

Reba remained close to Brandon even after her 2015 split from his father. “Brandon’s been my son forever, it seems. Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my total — my blood,” the three-time Grammy Award winner told Entertainment Tonight in 2021.

In an interview with Extra that same year, The Voice star expressed support for both Blackstock and Clarkson amid their divorce.

“You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend. … I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull though this.”

