Riley Green Lands Another No. 1 at Country Radio with an Assist from Luke Combs

Riley Green has officially landed his third No. 1 single on country radio. This week, “Different ‘Round Here” featuring Luke Combs topped the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. The song was the title track from Green’s debut full-length and the lead single from his latest project, Ain’t My Last Rodeo.

Green released Different ‘Round Here in September 2019. He didn’t opt to send the title track to country radio. However, it has been a fan favorite since the album dropped. Additionally, it has been a mainstay on his setlist for years. Then, when he began to work on his latest project, Ain’t My Last Rodeo, Green enlisted Combs to give the song a makeover.

Seeing “Different ‘Round Here” top the charts isn’t surprising for most fans. After all, the cut of the song featuring Combs is Green’s most-streamed song on Spotify. It currently has more than 50 million spins and that number continues to grow.

“Ever since we originally released the song a few years ago, we have seen so many military families, athletes, and hard-working everyday people use the song in their own videos,” Green said. “It felt right re-releasing it [with Combs],” Green shared in a statement.

“This song took on a life of its own over the past couple years and fans from all over have identified with it. I appreciate Luke Combs jumping on it and getting to share this No. 1 with us,” he added.

Those who want to see Green perform “Different ‘Round Here” and other hits from his catalog live are in luck. His Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour kicks off later this month. The trek starts in Pikeville, Kentucky at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on February 22. He’ll be on the road until the tour comes to an end on March 9 in Jonesboro, Arkansas at the First National Bank Arena. Tickets are on sale now via StubHub.

02/22—Pikeville, Kentucky @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

02/23—Knoxville, Tennessee @ Thomson-Boling Arena

02/23—Savannah, Georgia @ Enmarket Arena

02/29—Evansville, Indiana @ Ford Center

03/01—Huntsville, Alabama @ Van Braun Center

03/02—Cape Girardeau, Missouri @ Show Me Center

03/06—Plant City, Florida @ Florida Strawberry Festival

03/07—Salem, Virginia @ Salem Civic Center

03/08—Lexington, Kentucky @ Rupp Arena

03/09—Jonesboro, Arkansas @ First National Bank Arena

Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach

