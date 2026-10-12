Riley Green Recalls the Unforgettable Gesture From Brad Paisley That He Still Carries With Him Today

In just the last few years, Riley Green watched his career in country music explode. Becoming one of the biggest heartthrobs in the genre, he also scored more than a few hit songs. Add that to his stint as a coach on The Voice, Green was proving that all he needed was a chance. Wasting little time in the spotlight, the hitmaker made sure to stay grounded. With Green never wanting to forget the years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice, he recently explained the importance of making an opener feel seen.

Appearing on the Zach Sang Show, Green discussed his rise in country music and what those early years in the genre were like. Again, it wasn’t that long ago that Green was dreaming of sold-out shows. And now, with him as the headliner, he always put the spotlight on his openers like Jake Worthington and Hannah McFarland. “You need friends in life, I guess. You’re out on the road with these people all the time. I’ve done tours where I was the opening act and didn’t speak to the headliner, you know.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Having been on tour without ever meeting the headliner was not the experience Green was looking for. Not letting it deter his passion, he eventually found himself in the company of Brad Paisley and Chris Lane. And for Green, there was nothing better than hearing Paisley not only like one of his songs but actually perform it.

[RELATED: “I Don’t Live in That Space”: Riley Green Says There’s a Reason His Music Doesn’t Sound Like Morgan Wallen (Exclusive)]

The Country Legend Who Called Riley Green To The Stage

A memory Green would never forget – the moment came when the country singer was opening for Paisley. At the time, Green had put the finishing touches on his song “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died.” Apparently, Paisley was a massive fan of the track.

“I walked past the green room and my band is in there listening to something on the phone. I heard it, and it was that song, but I couldn’t forget who is singing it. It was Brad Paisley. He posted a video of him singing that song because he liked it, asked me to come out during his set and perform that song.”

Play video

Stunned by the request, Green couldn’t get his feet to move fast enough. Jumping at the chance, he insisted, “And I played 25 minutes, I played five songs on that set. and I remember what that meant to me, and the moments I got to spend with him.”

While Green held that memory close, he promised there were several country stars more than willing to help the little guy. “Dierks was so great, and Jason Aldean was great, and Luke Bryan was great. You remember those guys that, when they walked past the tour bus, they stopped and said hello.”

(Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)