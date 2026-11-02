Riley Green Tapped to Headline First Announced Concert at Massive New $160 Million Music Venue

The last few years have been a whirlwind for Riley Green. While he spent over a decade breaking into the industry, he now found himself nearing the top of the genre. Following the success of songs like “You Look Like You Love Me,” the country star added more than a few accolades to his career. And with that came another hit album, That’s Just Me. Released in September, the album peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. That was followed by another tour announcement. And hoping to extend his historic run into 2027, Green will help kick off the first concert at The Farmer Music Center.

On June 24, 2027, Green will take the stage at The Farmer Music Center to become the first act at the new venue. Built on former Coney Island property, the venue advertised 8,000 reserved seats. Add that with the synthetic lawn and the capacity extended to 12,000. And according to the president and CEO of CSO, Robert McGrath, there wasn’t a single bad seat. “Everyone, no matter whether you’re sitting in the front row or whether you’re sitting in the rear of the lawn, will have closer sightlines.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Besides preparing to entertain thousands of fans, Green understood that he would be the first country singer to stand on its stage. That stage cost investors over $160 million to build. For those wanting to help Green celebrate the special moment, a pre-sale event will start on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. To gain access to the pre-sale event, fans will need to use the code “RILEYGREEN.”

Play video

[RELATED: Riley Green Duets ‘My Way’ With “The Voice” Contestant After Teenager Nails His First-Ever Performance]

Riley Green Is Already Spreading Holiday Cheer

For those who might miss the pre-sale event, the general ticket sale will begin on Friday at 10:00 a.m. While already packing 2027 with performances, Green wasn’t about to miss Christmas. Collaborating with Black Rifle Coffee, the country singer presented himself as one of the best gifts of 2026.

The only problem, when Green proved himself more than capable of putting up a Christmas tree and grabbing a pan of hot cookies without gloves, the husband started to question why the country singer was there in the first place. But Green knew exactly how to win him over. With an electric bike, night vision goggles, and a few other surprises, the husband suddenly had a change of heart.

Ready to end 2026 on the Nice List, Green had no shortage of reasons to celebrate. And while his Christmas commercial gave fans a good laugh, the country singer had his sights set on a much bigger stage.

(Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)