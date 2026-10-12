Riley Green Teams With Peyton Manning for New Alabama-Tennessee Rivalry Song 

Looking for a good rivalry? There are more than enough in college football. From Ohio State’s disdain for Michigan to Texas and Oklahoma, college football has housed rivalries that have spanned over 100 years. And with Alabama preparing to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, it seemed that Riley Green was getting into the fighting spirit with his new rivalry anthem. But while Green was more than capable of handling the lyrics alone, the country singer had a little help with his newest duet partner – Peyton Manning.

When discussing Manning, or “the Sheriff,” most people would highlight his career with the Indianapolis Colts or the Denver Broncos. Others might lean towards his career as an announcer or his induction into the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Can’t forget his Super Bowl rings. But singing. That’s a talent most might not know about. Manning himself might even have been surprised when he found himself sitting at a table with Green.

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Although nervous to sing with Green, Manning only needed a few beers before the two shared their love for the Crimson Tide, the Volunteers, and the competitive nature of college football. But even with college football bringing out the worst in some fans, Green and Manning discovered common ground when singing, “It’s not you versus me…It’s Alabama versus Tennessee.”

[RELATED: Riley Green Duets ‘My Way’ With “The Voice” Contestant After Teenager Nails His First-Ever Performance]

Riley Green Brings Peace To Alabama Vs. Tennessee Rivalry

While spreading a little sportsmanship before the game, the Crimson Tide would be looking to right some wrongs. Over the weekend, Alabama was shocked to find themselves on the losing end against the Georgia Bulldogs. Although the Bulldogs promoted a powerful roster, a confusing missed pass interference call by the refs led to Alabama losing in Tuscaloosa.

On the other side of the field, the Volunteers hoped to continue their winning streak after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 24-17. Currently holding a record of 5-1, the Volunteers could add a second loss to Alabama’s season. But with Kalen DeBoer leading the Crimson Tide, Tennessee needed more than home-field advantage.

With Alabama set to clash with Tennessee this weekend, Green and Manning proved even one of college football’s biggest rivalries could bring people together. At least until kickoff. After that, the country singer and the Sheriff would be on opposite sides once again.

(Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)