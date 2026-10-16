Roger Waters Unloads on Metallica’s James Hetfield, Calls Him a “Complete Prick” and “No Musician”

When Metallica negotiated a series of concerts at the Las Vegas Sphere, the band wanted to use the moment as a celebration of their legacy. But for other artists, they tended to use their time on the stage to connect with fans while discussing a plethora of hot topics like politics. Roger Waters was one of those people. Having been extremely outspoken about his political stance in the past, the Pink Floyd co-founder labeled Metallica’s James Hetfield a “Prick” over his recent statement.

That statement that caused Waters to unleash on the singer happened when Hetfield addressed fans at the Sphere. He said, “Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bull****-, OK? We’re here to forget about all of the outside s***. Metallica’s agenda is love, energy, and heavy music, baby!”

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For some fans, they were grateful for how Metallica wanted to offer them an escape for a few hours. But not Waters. Appearing on the Katie Halper Show podcast, he was finished speaking about Hetfield even before the question was asked. “Can we stop talking about this prick? I’m so bored with him. He’s just showing that he’s a complete prick. He’s got an IQ of about three and why we’re talking about him, I honestly don’t know because he’s a nobody and he’ll always be.”

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[RELATED: Metallica’s James Hetfield Takes Aim at Fellow Entertainers During Sphere Concert: “We’re Not Here To Influence You”]

Roger Waters Claims Metallica Can’t Play

If attacking Hetfield’s IQ wasn’t enough, Waters also took aim at his wealth and talent. “He may have a few hundred million dollars or whatever, but he’s a prick and he’s no musician. I heard them. I told you I heard them playing acoustic instruments and they couldn’t. It was appalling.”

With the floodgates open, there was no stopping Waters as he also criticized Hetfield’s mother and father. “It’s a shame this prick didn’t have somebody around him to explain that being kind is way more important than all that loud music and bouncing around and whatever. Being kind, have some empathy for your fellow human beings because we need that to spread through across the whole world.”

For somebody Waters described as a “nobody,” Hetfield certainly gave him plenty to talk about. And while Waters eventually called for kindness, he had little to give when it came to Metallica.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)