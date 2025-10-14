Snoop Dogg Breaks Down in Tears After Incredible Carole King Battle on ‘The Voice’

Snoop Dogg’s first Battle of The Voice season 28 left him in tears. After the contestants were informed that they had to pick their own partner for the Battle Round, Yoshihanaa and Natalia Albertini decided to partner up.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m looking for someone who I can complement and who will complement me,” Yoshihanaa told her coach. “That perfect person is Natalia.”

Snoop decided to have his two powerhouse vocalists sing Carole King’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which was made famous by Aretha Franklin.

The women’s first performance in rehearsals blew Snoop away.

“They whipped it, flipped it, and dipped it like they were supposed to,” he said.

“I just knew that they would bring the best out of both of them,” Snoop said, as he wiped away tears. “My left eye won’t stop crying, but it’s tears of joy.”

As for how he’d eventually choose a winner, Snoop told his team’s advisor, Lizzo, “The gangster holy ghost will help me make the right decision.”

Snoop Dogg’s Yoshihanaa and Natalia Albertini Impress With Their Battle on The Voice

The tears didn’t stop after the women delivered a show-stopping performance during their Battle. Instead, Snoop found himself crying again after their time on stage.

“That’s why we watch the show,” Niall Horan said.

Reba McEntire advised that she’d pick Yoshihanaa as the winner thanks to her range, while Michael Bublé said he’d select Natalia due to her vocal quality.

“Y’all made me shed a tear,” Snoop told his contestants. “Lizzo gave you so much information and y’all used it. I was crying because I can only keep one of y’all and my heart is broke.”

In the end, Snoop wound up picking Yoshihanaa as the winner of the Battle. Later, he told the cameras that he made his choice because she had the most powerful performance and exhibited the ability to grow.

However, just as Natalia was thanking her coach and leaving the stage, Snoop pressed his button to use his one-and-only save on the singer.

“That performance was so strong, so heartfelt,” Snoop said. “… She was too good to be on somebody else’s team and too good to go home.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC