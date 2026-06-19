Stella Parton Says She And Dolly Rely On One Thing To Carry Life’s Burdens

Labeled the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton will forever be a pillar in the genre. While a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone placed her on their list of 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. But right alongside Dolly was her sister, Stella Parton. Following her older sister, Stella went far beyond music. She starred in The Dukes of Hazzard, Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, and several Broadway musicals like Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. With Stella recently releasing her newest song “Stand by Me,” the singer revealed the secret to her family’s success.

When combining their years in the entertainment industry, Dolly and Stella have spent over a century in music. With that much knowledge of the genre, the sisters have watched the industry change several times. But according to Stella, no matter what comes, she and Dolly always find a way to laugh. “We just have to laugh and laugh at ourselves as much as we laugh at everybody else, because if you take it too serious, you can’t carry the load.”

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Understanding the power of laughter, Stella promised, “Those are endorphins, just like exercise or sex or a good meal. I think that is a family trait.”

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While sharing the family trait about life, Stella also offered an update on Dolly. Able to speak nearly every day, she said, “She’s doing great. She’s very philosophical about everything as well, so we’re good. And if all else fails, we make a joke about it.”

As for her own career, “Stand by Me” wasn’t the only project Stella was working on. Later this year, she will release an album of covers called Nostalgia.

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Taking some time away from the spotlight, Stella explained how she embraced the season of grief after losing those she loved. “It was hard, but you just have to take a philosophical approach. When you get the wind knocked out of your sails, you have to wait for a new gust of wind and take flight again. That’s all you can do.”

Although Stella will have to wait to see how well Nostalgia does on the charts, fans welcomed her back with open arms when listening to “Stand by Me.” One person wrote, “I always loved your voice!!!! I am so happy to see you finally came out with a new single… love this version of this song!!” Another person added, “Excited for the new era.”

With a new album on the way and fans celebrating her return, Stella is ready for her next chapter. And whatever comes, rest assured that laughter will be at the center.

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)