Steve Harris Admits He Wouldn’t Go to Iron Maiden’s Rock Hall Induction Even if the Band Wasn’t Touring

Since the early 2000s, Iron Maiden has been eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But it wasn’t until years later that they were nominated. Still, time and time again, the band found themselves on the outside looking in. That didn’t seem to matter much for the group as they continued to release music and tour the world. And when finally announced as part of the 2026 induction class, Iron Maiden explained how they will not be attending the ceremony. Although on tour, Steve Harris admitted he wouldn’t take part even if Iron Maiden wasn’t on tour.

Speaking with Metal Hammer about being inducted into the Rock Hall, Harris explained how the milestone wasn’t a topic of discussion among the band. “There have only been comments from a couple of members of the band here and there. Bruce has his own strong feelings about it, which is his opinion.”

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The Rock Hall ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 14. It will air on both ABC and Disney+, but not on the same night. Fans will have to wait until December to see the event. And according to Harris, nothing would bring him to attend. “I don’t do those sort of things. I didn’t even go to the recent red-carpet thing for the [MAIDEN] documentary. It’s not me.”

[RELATED: Iron Maiden React to Long-Awaited Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction]

Steve Harris Is Happy For The “Americans”

Much like Harris, Bruce Dickinson cared little about the accolades. “I can’t even summon the energy to be vitriolic about it. I appreciate that a significant number of people are happy for us. That’s nice. It’s not something we’re bothered about.”

Only caring about their legacy and their connection with fans, Harris was thrilled to see the excitement from fans. “It’s never really bothered me one way or the other, because awards aren’t what we do this for. But in a weird way I’m glad it’s happened so the Americans will stop banging on about it. To me, if you get offered something, you say, ‘Thank you very much.’”

While Iron Maiden’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction marks a milestone many artists dream of, the band remains focused on making music and touring. And for Harris, the greatest reward has always been the fans who have supported Iron Maiden for the start.

(Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)