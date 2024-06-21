Tennessee Titans Sales Exec Arrested for Alleged Assault at Dierks Bentley’s Nashville Bar

It’s been a rough couple of days for this Tennessee Titans sales executive and Instagram model. Mary-Kate Wichalonis was placed under arrest last Tuesday at Dierks Bentley’s bar, Whiskey Row, in downtown Nashville. The reason? Wicholanis allegedly punched a security guard six times in the head.

The altercation began, according to Metro Nashville Police, when Wichalonis tried to sneak another person into the bar. One of the security guards stopped her, prompting aggression from Wichalonis and the alleged attack. Several bouncers had to get involved to stop the attack.

TRENDING: #Titans sales executive and Instagram model Mary-Kate Wichalonis was arrested on charges of public intoxication & assault.



She attempted to sneak her boyfriend into a bar & were stopped so SHE HIT A SECURITY GUARD IN THE HEAD 6 TIMES



(Via @scoopnash) pic.twitter.com/ysdCWsh0mL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 21, 2024

Wichalonis said that she was attempting to sneak her boyfriend into the bar because he had misplaced his driver’s license.

Petty fights are bound to happen at any bar in downtown Nashville when the liquor is flowing, and the police said they were fine with letting her go with a citation and not an arrest. However, Wichalonis refused to comply with the police and provide her fingerprints. She was then arrested and brought to the police department.

Wichalonis has been charged with public intoxication as well as assault. She was released on a $1,100 bond and will await her trial on an undisclosed date.

Neither Wichalonis nor the reps behind the Tennessee Titans have commented on the situation.

Whiskey Row Has a Tendency To Get Rowdy

This wouldn’t be the first time some drama has unfolded at any of the four Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar locations. Country star Colt Ford suffered a heart attack in April at the Gilbert, Arizona location. Just as well, last year a woman was accused of firing a gun at the Denver, Colorado location after being denied entry.

There’s nothing wrong with Whiskey Row, obviously. Honky tonks have been notorious for housing a few fights and wild events. It just comes with the territory. Still… don’t punch a security guard in the face, maybe.

