Dierks Bentley Says This Musician Is “The Present and Future” of Acoustic Music—“Bluegrass Music’s in Good Hands”

First breaking into country music back in the early 2000s, Dierks Bentley showcased his talent with hit songs like “Come a Little Closer”, “Settle for a Slowdown”, “Every Mile a Memory”, and numerous others. For over the last twenty years, the country star released ten studio albums. His last, Gravel & Gold released in 2023 with a tour happening the same year. While thrilled about his time in the spotlight, Bentley recently gushed over Billy Strings, who he considered to be the future of acoustic music.

Any country singer knows the importance of bluegrass music and the landscape it helped pave for country music. When discussing the genre, Bentley pointed to Strings, explaining, “He’s the future of acoustic music; he’s the present and future.” Speaking on Whiskey Riff Raff, the singer added, “Bryan Sutton told me that about six years ago the future of bluegrass music is in good hands. He kind of befriended Billy Strings. But yeah, I was lucky enough to have Billy on a record, and I’ve watched him play a couple of sold-out shows at Bridgestone…”

Dierks Bentley Happy Kids Are Listening To Billy Strings

Having seen his talents firsthand, Bentley continued his thoughts on Strings and Bluegrass, saying, “Some people bring into a certain genre but then keep searching for the source, and Billy’s the guy. You know the Del McCoury and The Travelin’ Mccourys? They live in that hippie, trippy jam band stuff, but they have the roots to go back and do it. If you want to learn where the music comes from, watch Del McCoury and those guys.”

Happy to see Strings thriving on stage, Bentley even admitted the younger generations are starting to discover the musician. “Billy’s… he’s unbelievable, he’s so good. It’s great to see him, you know, playing all different types of genre festivals….The kids are discovering Billy Strings, and he’s the best.”

Besides praising Strings, Bentley received the chance to collaborate with him on the song “High Note”, which created the perfect blend between Strings’ bluegrass vocals with Bentley’s taste for country.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)